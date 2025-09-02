Rick Owens | Spring Summer 2025 | Paris Fashion Week Men’s

Rick Owens’ Spring 2025 collection titled Hollywood featured over 200 models in white. Once again his epic scale show cast a diverse army of models representing unity among all ages and body types. Pieces that reference classic Hollywood through dramatic 1930s-style gowns with contemporary twists on denim and leather dominated this seasons offering. The collection combined signature Owens silhouettes with new collaborations, including deflated inflatable boots and eco-friendly materials, creating a message of unity, diversity and defiance of intolerance.

The show was a production of epic proportions featuring hundreds of models culminating in a 10-minute finale. The diverse cast of models included students, faculty, and Owenscorp staff symbolizing togetherness and community as they marched in unison. The collection saw the exploration of Owens’ signature pointed shoulders and grunge-tinged references alongside fresh collaborations including denim cut-offs with a mysterious sheen and rugged, vegetable-tanned cowhide jackets. Notable feature once again this season were the deflated inflatable boots, a product of his collaboration with Straytukay. The collection highlighted the use of narrow-loomed Japanese denim and vegetable-tanned leather processed with an eco-friendly process.

The collection aimed to convey freedom and a “let your freak flag fly” vibe, a strength of Owens’ work that continues to dominate his design aesthetic to the thrill of his ever growing fans and followers. Owens’ closing statement, referencing David Bowie’s “Heroes,” underscored a hopeful message of possibility and unity for the future.

Thomas Barnes