Fendi | Fall Winter 2025/26 | Milan Fashion Week

Fendi’s Fall / Winter 2025 collection at Milan Fashion Week was a celebration of craftsmanship and heritage. It showcased a blend of timeless luxury and modern sophistication through sweeping long coats, sharply structured jackets, and intricately detailed skirts and dresses, all presented by a cast of iconic supermodels. The show also marked the integration of Fendi’s men’s and couture lines, creating a cohesive collection that redefined cold-weather glamour for the house’s centennial.

This collection marked Fendi’s 100th anniversary with a deep dive into its heritage of fur and craftsmanship with opulent materials including mohair, sheering, mink, fox and sable. The color story drew inspiration from Rome at dusk, featuring shades of laurel green, forest green, chocolate, petrol blue, cinnamon, and terracotta. Techniques such as honeycomb, gheronato patchwork, intarsia, and marbled plissé were used to create beautiful, sophisticated and complex designs.

As a prominent motif Silvia Venturini designed hourglass silhouettes appearing as rounded sleeves and flounced jackets that evoked a classic, feminine form. The collection achieved a balance of timeless luxury and modern sophistication featuring a star studded cast of beloved and legendary supermodels including Adriana Lima, Doutzen Kroes, and Karen Elson. Adding to the collection’s grandeur the event coincided with the reopening of Spazio Fendi on Via Solari in Milan, a longtime Fendi runway theater and showroom which recently underwent renovation.

Errol Murray