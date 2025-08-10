From Paris to Wall Street: Maison Poiray’s Dazzling Leap into New York’s Luxury Scene

✨ In a move that marries French finesse with Manhattan magnetism, Maison Poiray has officially landed in New York—marking a luminous new chapter in its international journey. Nestled within the freshly unveiled Printemps flagship at 1 Wall Street, Poiray’s arrival is more than a retail expansion; it’s a poetic collision of heritage and modernity, elegance and edge.

Founded in 1975, Poiray has long been a darling of Parisian jewelry lovers, known for its joyful, multifaceted femininity and Art Deco-inspired designs. Each piece is more than adornment—it’s a confidante, a reflection of mood and movement, crafted to accompany women through every twist of life’s narrative. Now, that spirit has crossed the Atlantic, bringing its signature sparkle to the heart of Manhattan’s Financial District.

🏛️ The setting? A reimagined 1931 landmark that once housed the Bank of New York. Architect Laura Gonzalez has transformed the space into a Parisian pied-à-terre, where oak parquet floors, marble accents, and raw materials bask in natural light. It’s a design that speaks fluent luxury, blending French codes with New York’s kinetic energy.

Within this grand canvas lies the Boudoir—a refined, intimate enclave that channels the charm of a Haussmann-style Parisian apartment. Here, Poiray unveils its universe: fine jewelry, eveningwear, and designer accessories curated in a warm, exclusive atmosphere. It’s a space designed for private appointments, bespoke experiences, and brand activations that feel personal and poetic.

🌊 Among the treasures on display is the Dune de Poiray collection, a signature line that captures the Maison’s organic elegance. With its fluid forms and precious materials, the collection harmonizes beautifully with the softness of the Boudoir, offering visitors a tactile encounter with Poiray’s artistry.

This New York debut also signals a bold new era for the brand. Under the creative direction of Thierry and Arnaud Gillier—visionaries behind Zadig & Voltaire—Poiray is embracing a fresh dynamism. Their leadership infuses the Maison with a contemporary edge and global ambition, positioning it as a beacon of modern luxury with deep roots in French tradition.

💫 From Paris to Wall Street, Poiray’s expansion is more than geographical—it’s emotional. It celebrates women who shape the world with brilliance, offering them jewelry that doesn’t just sparkle, but speaks. In a city that thrives on reinvention, Maison Poiray arrives not as a newcomer, but as a timeless voice with something new to say.

And in the quiet elegance of the Boudoir, amid the hum of Manhattan, that voice is unmistakably French, undeniably feminine, and irresistibly radiant.

Printemps New York

1 Wall Street, New York

NY 10005