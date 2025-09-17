NYFW: NEGRIS LEBRUM SS26

New York, NY – September 13, 2025 – On Saturday evening at 8 p.m., Negris LeBrum unveiled its Spring/Summer 2026 “Matcha Martini” Collection at the Metropolitan Pavilion in the heart of Chelsea, New York, as part of New York Fashion Week.

The collection’s concept was sparked during a playful family dinner conversation between designer Travis Hamilton and his nephew. What began as a simple suggestion to name the line “Matcha” evolved into “Matcha Martini”—a title that reflects the lively, refreshing, and stylish essence of the season.

The “Matcha Martini” Collection celebrates individuality and style, with each look designed to speak to a different type of woman who embodies the Negris LeBrum spirit. Rooted in the brand’s signature nod to yesteryear’s elegance, the collection reinterprets timeless silhouettes with modern twists, pairing them with bold makeup and hairstyles inspired by the glamorous 1950s and 60s.

Adding to the evening’s sense of fun and creativity, Kansas Whiskey partnered with Negris LeBrum to craft a signature cocktail, aptly named The Matcha Martini Collection. Served both before and after the runway show, the drink quickly became a crowd favorite, adding a spirited toast to the celebration and tying the fashion story seamlessly to lifestyle.

“This was the easiest and most relaxed collection I’ve designed,” said Hamilton. “I wanted the joy I felt creating it to translate directly to the runway, to the audience, and ultimately to the women who wear these clothes.”

A capsule edition of the “Matcha Martini” Collection will be released this fall, featuring an alternate color selection—just in time for the holiday season.