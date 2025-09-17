NYFW: ALBRIGHT COLLEGE SS26

September 13th, 2025 (New York City) — Albright College celebrated its fifth consecutive showcase at New York Fashion Week (NYFW) on Saturday, September 13, presenting the bold visions of five emerging designers on one of fashion’s most prestigious global stages.

Renowned for its nationally ranked liberal arts–based fashion design, merchandising, and costume design programs, Albright College once again demonstrated its reputation for cultivating fearless creativity and technical excellence. This year’s showcase highlighted the distinctive perspectives of recent graduates, each collection offering a unique lens on culture, identity, and imagination.

Featured Designers & Collections

Salem Herr (Northampton, PA)

Drawing inspiration from Japanese subcultures, cosplay, and fantasy worlds, Salem merged theatrical storytelling with couture construction. Their collection, influenced by jellyfish, anime, Harajuku style, and gender fluidity, featured layered, voluminous silhouettes that blurred the boundaries between character and creator. Highlights included satin and iridescent organza baby-doll dresses, a ballerina halter dress in shimmering shantung, and a striking royal satin dress with ruffled iridescent organza detailing.

Skylar Viggiano (Long Island, NY)

With fashion roots stretching back to childhood sketchbooks, Skylar channeled 1980s Manhattan streetwear in her debut collection Jungle Fever. Leopard prints, vibrant reds, and faux-fur details met with bold, graphic silhouettes. Standout looks ranged from a red double-breasted pantsuit paired with a leopard tee, to a leopard catsuit, to a dramatic black turtleneck dress styled with a red faux-coyote coat.

Julie Duris (Tunkhannock, PA)

A lifelong maker, Julie infused her work with craftsmanship and community. Inspired by My Little Pony,her satin dresses in soft blues and pinks explored whimsy through classical dressmaking. Signature looks included a pink satin one-shoulder cocktail dress, a peach chiffon tiered gown, and a series of asymmetrical satin minis blending playful color-blocking with polished silhouettes.

Alyssa Mask (Leesport, PA)

Transitioning from nursing to fashion, Alyssa embraced design as a medium of resilience and reinvention. Her avant-garde eveningwear, inspired by Heaven, Hell, and Purgatory, examined the transition from good to evil through dramatic silhouettes and bold contrasts. Key pieces included an ombré black-and-white gown, a feathered-winged black mesh tee over jeans, and flame-inspired bustiers crafted in resin and paired with feathered minis.

Adam Moyer (Berks County, PA)

Influenced by the iridescence of hummingbirds, Adam’s collection played with light, movement, and transformation. Shimmering fabrics and layered textures captured fleeting, dreamlike moments. Notable designs included a black moiré silk bustier over a hand-painted skirt, a turquoise charmeuse hand-beaded cocktail dress with a flowing cape, and a “hummingbird” evening gown in black charmeuse accented with feathers.

“Year after year, our students prove that fashion is not only about garments, it’s about ideas, storytelling, and innovation,” said Debra Townsley, President of Albright College. “This showcase reaffirms our commitment to preparing designers who are ready to shape the future of the industry.”

The 45-look runway show underscored Albright College’s role as a leader in fashion education, fostering emerging voices who challenge conventions and expand the dialogue of contemporary design.

ABOUT ALBRIGHT COLLEGE

Albright College, nestled in Reading, PA, just 2½ hours from New York City, boasts a rich history as a manufacturing hub for the fashion industry. Its proximity to both NYC and Philadelphia positions it as an ideal place for students to explore the arts. The Fashion Design, Fashion Merchandising, and Costume Design programs, though underappreciated, are thriving. This showcase shines a spotlight on the exceptional talent graduating from Albright College, emphasizing its status as a formidable choice for fashion students and a noteworthy presence for fashion companies. A new fashion contender has arrived, and Albright College is here to make a significant impact.