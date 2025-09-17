NYFW: Evan Hirsch X ShopGoodwill.com SS26

September 13th, 2025 — Fashion history was made this weekend as acclaimed designer and up-cycling visionary Evan Hirsch partnered with ShopGoodwill.com® to debut a first-of-its-kind collection created entirely from thrifted and donated garments at New York Fashion Week (NYFW).

Presented at the 3 West Club, the runway show unveiled 29 one-of-a-kind looks, all crafted from garments sourced through ShopGoodwill.com and Goodwill’s brick-and-mortar stores. Each piece was transformed in Hirsch’s atelier, where thrifted beginnings were elevated into runway-ready works of art.

The partnership’s origins trace back to Hirsch’s own experiment: quietly reworking a red dress he found at Goodwill into a hand-beaded “couture” piece, returning it to the store rack, and watching the six-dollar treasure spark viral attention online. That story caught the eyes of PEOPLE magazine and ultimately ShopGoodwill.com, leading to this groundbreaking collaboration.

“My inspiration was what I call Found Opulence: Thrifted Beginnings, Couture Endings,” said Evan Hirsch. “These garments were once overlooked, but with care and imagination, they became extraordinary. At its heart, this collection is about honoring the planet, the wearer, and the stories stitched into every thread.”

The show opened with a cream and gold lace surplice pantsuit, setting the tone for transformation. A succession of gowns shimmered across the runway, including a cream and blue evening gown, a midnight sequin dress with floral brooch detail, a gold strapless beaded gown with sash, and a burnt orange one-shoulder gown adorned with floral appliqué. Hirsch’s famed transforming designs dazzled the audience, from a gold poncho that dramatically revealed a pink sequin mini dress, to a puff-sleeve wedding gown that unfolded into a spectacular brooch-encrusted finale.

The collection balanced romance and edge with pieces such as a silver gown with embroidered organza cape, a black satin corset dress with ostrich appliqué, a sequined bustier gown with a layered skirt, and a tailored black suit reimagined with an embroidered mesh overlay. Each design exemplified Hirsch’s belief that garments with humble beginnings can be reimagined into works of couture.

Following the show, 15 of the designs will be auctioned exclusively on ShopGoodwill.com, giving thrifters and fashion enthusiasts unprecedented access to runway creations that graced the NYFW stage. Proceeds will support Goodwill’s mission-driven workforce development programs nationwide.

As part of a year-long partnership, Hirsch will also serve as ShopGoodwill.com’s “Resident Fashion Expert,”curating thrifted treasures, contributing thought leadership, and amplifying the environmental and social impact of thrift on a national stage.

Evan spoke about the entire experience by saying, “This show was the most intricate production I have put on to date. I really wanted the event to reflect the grand transformations of the Goodwill pieces by giving each look a spotlight in the ornate Grand Ballroom of 3 West Club. When I finally saw all 29 looks together in succession on the runway I truly felt like my up-cycling dream had come true!”

With Found Opulence, Hirsch and ShopGoodwill.com proved that “couture” can be both glamorous and sustainable, demonstrating that the next great fashion movement may just begin on a thrift store rack.

Photo Credit: John Pankratz



