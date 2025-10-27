NYFW BRIDAL: Arava Polak F/W 2026

F/W 2026 Bridal Collection Inspiration

The Arava Polak Fall/Winter 2026 Collection, Lueur Secrète (Secret Glow), draws inspiration from the gardens of the French Renaissance, landscapes defined by harmony, symmetry, and attention to detail.

Ivory and blush silk tulle create a lightness of form, while intricate French laces lend texture and depth. Dramatic trains and flowing fabrics create movement, emitting a secret glow evocative of romance and each bride’s unique beauty.

Detachable overskirts, bodysuits, and sleeves offer flexibility, allowing each bride to curate an effect that feels naturally her. The result is a collection that celebrates femininity, softness, and silhouette.

About Arava Polak

Established in 2013, Arava Polak caters to the feminine, sophisticated, and modern bride. Founder and Creative Director Arava Polak expresses her devotion to design and artistry through her eponymous bridal label, known for meticulous craftsmanship and ethereal elegance.

Based in Haifa, Israel, Arava Polak is distinguished by intricate sewing techniques and a commitment to handmade excellence. Local artisans apply a rigorous process of hand embroidery and stone setting, creating distinctive textures that define each gown.

Hand-embroidered laces, delicate floral motifs, and a palette of nude and ivory hues reflect Arava Polak’s unique design sensibility. Each gown is individually sewn using traditional techniques, resulting in creations that are both glamorous and refined. With an international presence, Arava Polak gowns can be found in some of the world’s most prestigious bridal boutiques.