NYFW BRIDAL: Ricca Sposa Couture 2027

Breathtaking Infinity is where couture whispers to the soul. Set against the luminous backdrop of Lake Como, Ricca Sposa’s 2027 collection unveils 14 gowns that seem to float, sculpted in satin and intricate lace. Each silhouette captures movement, light, and the kind of elegance that stops time, turning every moment into a memory that lingers.

This collection is a meditation on beauty—ethereal yet tangible, intimate yet epic—inviting brides to step into a world where every detail is designed to take your breath away. Ricca Sposa transforms the lake’s reflections, the soft Italian breeze, and endless horizon lines into gowns that feel simultaneously alive and timeless.

About Ricca Sposa:

Ricca Sposa is a Ukrainian brand specializing in bridal and evening wear, founded by the sole designer Yuliia Lobachova. The company has been in existence for 13 years, creating four collections of exclusive dresses per year to meet the desires of the most demanding brides worldwide.

Translated, Ricca Sposa means “wealthy bride.” For us, a Ricca Sposa is a bride who stands out with her inner beauty, intelligence, and feminine strength. She is guided by moral principles and remains true to her values, knowing what she wants and pursuing it without hesitation.