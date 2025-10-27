TANT D’AVENIR PARIS

Founded in paris in 2017, tant d’avenir embodies the meeting of artisanal know-how and avant-garde aesthetics. Evoking both the timelessness of jewelry and its endless creative possibilities, our name symbolizes our commitment to shaping the future of fashion jewelry.

At the core of our philosophy are innovation and exclusivity, embodied in timeless, unisex jewelry collections with a bold, disruptive design.

In paris, just steps away from place de la république, noble metals and precious or semi-precious stones come to life, transforming into fine jewelry.

In our boutique-atelier, nestled in the heart of paris, we offer our clients unique and authentic pieces carefully handcrafted.

Quentin Pontonnier, founder and creative director of tant d’avenir, was born in paris in the 1990s and began his creative journey amidst the vibrant streets of the world’s fashion capital.

Educated at the prestigious école boulle, he mastered the craft of fine jewelry, refining his expertise in acclaimed high-jewelry ateliers such as maison Chanel.

Upon receiving his diploma in 2015, Quentin Pontonnier started designing his own collections, driven by the absence of jewelry that resonated with his standards of design, material, and quality.

His very first creation, a round signet ring set with a gold coin and framed by four columns, embodied what would later define Tant d’Avenir: timeless yet daring jewelry.