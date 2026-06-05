Introducing The 2026 Fashion Fund Finalists

The 2026 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund has kicked off. On Monday, the venerable Fashion Fund Selection Committee gathered at the CFDA offices to choose the 10 talented designers in this year’s program.

They are Aisling Camps, Amir Taghi, Terrence Zhou of Bad Binch TONGTONG, Emily Dawn Long, Jamie Haller, Julia Ferentinos of Juju Vera, Zane Li of Lii, George Inaki of Milamore, Claire Sullivan of Miss Claire Sullivan, and Zoe Gustavia Anna Whalen.

The winner will receive $300,000 and the two runners-up will each take home $100,000.

The program will also continue to create meaningful business mentorships and a pathway to success for all finalists.

“The 2026 finalists reflect the depth of talent and creativity emerging across American fashion today. Their unique perspectives and strong sense of purpose represent the future of our industry,” Steven Kolb, CEO and President, CFDA, said. “We are also excited to welcome Chloe Malle, Denise Magid, Yumi Shin, and Christopher John Rogers to this year’s Selection Committee, whose expertise and perspectives will help guide and support the next generation of fashion leaders.”

“As we celebrate America’s 250th birthday, this year’s CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund finalists are a timely reminder about the diversity, resourcefulness, and deep creativity of our homegrown talent,” Nicole Phelps, Global Director, Vogue Runway & Vogue Business, said.

The 2026 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund is generously supported by Bloomingdale’s, Humane World for Animals, Instagram, Nordstrom, and Vogue.

The first designer presentations to the judges take place on Wednesday, June 10th, followed by a celebratory cocktail that evening hosted by Vogue and the CFDA in partnership with Nordstrom.

The members of the 2026 Selection Committee are Aurora James of Brother Vellies and Fifteen Percent Pledge, Chloe Malle and Nicole Phelps of Vogue, Christopher John Rogers, Denise Magid of Bloomingdale’s, Eva Chen of Instagram, Paloma Elsesser, Thom Browne, and Yumi Shin of Nordstrom.

During this year’s Fashion Fund season, Humane World for Animals, a global leader in animal protection for more than 70 years and formerly called the Humane Society of the United States and Humane Society International, joins as the Design Challenge partner, inviting finalists to take part in the Material Innovation Challenge, highlighting innovative bio-based textiles that help steer the fashion industry toward a sustainable and cruelty-free future.

The Fashion Fund winner will be announced on October 20th, 2026 at a celebratory dinner gala in New York City.