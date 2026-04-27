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BARCELONA BRIDAL WEEK 2027: Yuliia Lobachova Couture

April 27, 2026 | Errol Murray | , , , , ,
Yuliia Lobachova Couture is a luxury bridal fashion house founded by Ukrainian designer Yuliia Lobachova in 2025. The brand is known for redefining modern couture through artistry, craftsmanship, and individuality. With over a decade of experience in the global bridal industry, Lobachova launched her eponymous label to create highly exclusive, handcrafted gowns for discerning brides seeking exceptional design and refined elegance.

Each Yuliia Lobachova Couture creation is meticulously handmade in Ukraine using premium fabrics such as silk, satin, lace, and intricate embellishments, including hand embroidery, crystals, and beadwork. Blending traditional couture techniques with contemporary silhouettes, the brand delivers statement pieces that embody sophistication, bold femininity, and timeless beauty.
About Ricca Sposa:

Ricca Sposa is a Ukrainian brand specializing in bridal and evening wear, founded by the sole designer Yuliia Lobachova. The company has been in existence for 13 years, creating four collections of exclusive dresses per year to meet the desires of the most demanding brides worldwide.

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