From Soil to Silver: Kalevala’s Itu Collection Dares You to Wear the Wild

🌱✨Nature doesn’t whisper—it roars.

And Kalevala’s new Itu collection, unveiled at Copenhagen Fashion Week, channels that raw, untamed energy into sculptural jewelry that’s anything but delicate. Designed by multidisciplinary artist Martin Bergström, Itu (Finnish for “sprout”) isn’t just about adornment—it’s about transformation, rebellion, and carrying a piece of the wild with you. The collection marks a vibrant new chapter for the nearly 90-year-old brand, blending its storied heritage with a fresh, sculptural vision of growth, transformation, and timeless beauty.

Bergström, who works between Sweden and Finland, brings his signature organic aesthetic to the Itu collection. His process begins with hand-drawn sketches inspired by nature’s raw textures—roots, decay, and the quiet resilience of life pushing through soil or concrete. These motifs evolve into abstract forms that shimmer in silver and gold, reflecting the moon’s soft glow and the quiet rhythms of the northern wilderness.

🌕 Nature as Muse, Jewelry as Story

At the heart of the Itu collection lies the seed—a symbol of new beginnings and the quiet power of potential. The pieces echo the untamed beauty of Nordic landscapes, with tactile surfaces and playful structures that invite touch and evoke emotion. Glass pearls, handmade in Helsinki from durable Murano glass, add a luminous softness to the designs. Each pearl is unique, a miniature moon captured in jewelry form.

“Itu offers meaningful jewelry for all of life’s moments,” says Aino Ahlnäs, Kalevala’s Creative Director. “It’s about growth, hope, and transformation—designed to be worn, cherished, and perhaps one day passed on.”

💫 Designed for Everyone, Crafted with Purpose

The Itu series includes statement necklaces, earrings, and customizable charms. Hoops and pendants can be personalized with a seed, pearl, or engraved plate, allowing wearers to create pieces that reflect their own journey. True to Kalevala’s inclusive ethos, the collection is designed for all genders—an invitation for anyone to carry a piece of nature with them.

Each piece is crafted at Kalevala’s Helsinki factory using recycled silver and gold-plated silver, underscoring the brand’s commitment to sustainability. The contrast between these metals offers endless possibilities for mixing and layering, making Itu not just a collection, but a versatile extension of personal style.

🎇 Legacy Meets Innovation

Founded in 1937, Kalevala has long been a pioneer in socially conscious jewelry. Known for its iconic Planetoid Valleys necklace—famously worn by Princess Leia in Star Wars—the brand continues to challenge conventions with bold, sculptural designs that transcend trends. One-third of Kalevala’s profits are donated annually to charitable causes and employee well-being, making each piece a statement of both style and substance.

With Itu, Kalevala celebrates its legacy while embracing the future—a collection that sprouts from tradition and blossoms into something beautifully new.

