Go Big. Don’t Go Home: Gap × BÉIS Unveil a Travel-Ready Capsule That Moves With You

✈️ This August, Gap and BÉIS are packing style, comfort, and clever design into one suitcase—and it’s denim blue. Launched on August 1, the 26-piece Gap × BÉIS capsule collection marks a first-of-its-kind collaboration between the iconic American brand and BÉIS, the travel-focused lifestyle label founded by actress and entrepreneur Shay Mitchell.

The result? A limited-edition line of apparel, luggage, and accessories built for movement, memory-making, and maximum versatility.

The collection is a love letter to travel in all its forms—from airport sprints to road trip pit stops, from toddler tantrums to solo escapes. It’s also BÉIS’s debut foray into travel-ready apparel, blending its function-first ethos with Gap’s timeless essentials.

Think convertible cargo pants that morph into shorts, jumpsuits that fold down into pants, and a heavyweight hoodie with a built-in inflatable neck pillow. Each piece is designed to adapt, layer, and move with you—whether you’re navigating TSA or chasing your toddler through a terminal.

🧳 On the luggage front, BÉIS’s bestselling Carry-On Roller and Large Check-In Roller get a denim-inspired makeover, textured to mimic Gap’s iconic blue jeans. The Denim Weekender and Travel Backpack round out the collection with thoughtful features like padded laptop sleeves, water bottle pockets, and separate compartments for shoes and toiletries. It’s utilitarian, but make it chic.

Colorways span BÉIS’s signature neutrals—beige, black, and Berry Pink—while the luggage leans into Gap’s heritage with a limited-edition denim blue. Prices range from $8 to $378, making the collection accessible whether you’re upgrading your carry-on or just grabbing a hoodie for your next red-eye.

🎬 To celebrate the launch, Gap and BÉIS dropped a playful campaign film titled “Go Big. Don’t Go Home.” Directed by Andrew B. Myers and shot by Bjorn Iooss, the 75-second spot stars Shay Mitchell, her partner Matte Babel, and their children Atlas and Rome in their first-ever branded shoot together.

Set inside a giant denim suitcase, the film captures the chaos, joy, and spontaneity of family travel—complete with matching Baby & Toddler VintageSoft Hoodies and Barrel Sweatpants.

The campaign will roll out across digital, social, and out-of-home platforms, including a billboard in Times Square. The full collection will be available on gap.com, beistravel.com, and in select Gap stores across the U.S., Canada, and Japan.

🌍 Whether you’re jet-setting across continents or navigating the everyday hustle, Gap × BÉIS invites you to travel light, live large, and look good doing it. Because when your wardrobe moves with you, the journey becomes part of the destination.

Ready for takeoff? The countdown begins.

Shop the collection HERE.