Cole Haan Owns Comfort with Fall 2025 Campaign, Cole Haan Comfortable

👟 Comfort Is the New Cool—and Cole Haan Just Made It Irresistible

Let’s be honest—how many times have you sacrificed comfort for style, only to regret it halfway through the day? Cole Haan gets it. And with their Fall 2025 campaign, Cole Haan Comfortable™, they’re not just talking about comfort—they’re owning it. This isn’t your average “soft sole” story. It’s a full-on redefinition of what it means to move through life with ease, without compromising on style.

The campaign, launched globally this August, is a love letter to real life—the kind that’s unpredictable, spontaneous, and full of moments that demand you show up feeling good. Whether you’re racing to catch a train, navigating a surprise downpour, or just trying to look sharp for a last-minute dinner, Cole Haan’s got your back (and your feet).

✨ So, what’s new?

First up: SkyWeave™ Cushioning Technology. Originally introduced last fall, it’s now expanded across women’s footwear and sneaker uppers. The GrandPrø™ Court SkyWeave Sneaker is a standout—think springy bounce, high-traction outsoles, and a lightweight feel that makes every step feel like a little victory.

Then there’s the ØriginalGrand™ CitySpectre Collection, Cole Haan’s dressiest hybrid yet. Inspired by ergonomic car design (yes, really), it features sculpted “ghost” heels and sleek silhouettes. But the real magic? ENERGYFEEL™ Foam—a sneaker-like cushioning system that propels you forward with every stride. It’s like your dress shoes just got a gym membership.

💼 For the office warriors and weekend wanderers:

Cole Haan’s Grand Revolution and Grand Ambition platforms return, reengineered for even more comfort. Grand Revolution now features FlexCraft™ Comfort Technology, blending heritage leather craftsmanship with hidden cushioning and flexibility. Translation: dress shoes that feel like sneakers but still look like you mean business.

And for women’s footwear, Grand Ambition gets a plush upgrade with Grand Lux Technology. Loafers, pumps, booties, and ballet flats now come with hidden forefoot padding and underfoot layering—so you can look polished without feeling punished.

📣 “We’re not just talking about comfort—we’re owning it,” says Scott Patt, Cole Haan’s Chief Creative Officer. And it shows. The campaign captures that transitional energy between summer and fall, with lightweight styles designed to keep up with your ever-changing schedule.

The creative rollout—Cole Haan’s seventh collaboration with award-winning agency General Idea—is hitting digital, social, connected TV, and out-of-home channels across the U.S. and international markets like Japan.

So if you’re ready to stop choosing between looking good and feeling good, Cole Haan’s Fall 2025 collection is your answer. It’s comfort, redefined—and it’s finally cool to care about how your shoes feel.

🛍️ Available now in stores and at colehaan.com.