Zang Toi Fall 2026: Elon Musk is the Fashion Muse

For New York-based designer Zang Toi, traveling has always been his source of inspiration. But for Fall 2026, he took a different path. This time, his ‘Muse’ is not an artistic mystery, but a mathematical equation courtesy of Elon Musk.

According to Zang, it was almost serendipitous. In an interview he mentioned that he was just surfing X (formerly Twitter) when he came across Elon Musk’s tweets about Space X. He kept on reading and became fascinated by the technology and the unexpected artistry in launching a starship.

And that’s Zang’s inspiration for the very chic French metallic silver leather jumpshorts that is ultra-modern yet never crossed the line to be sci-fi.

Accessorized with black tights and metallic silver zipped leather booties with futuristic skyscraper heels, the look will be at home in Dubai and Shanghai. Did someone say Paris and New York? Washington DC? Yes to all these cities. Add Elon’s future city on the moon, expect a Zang woman to be there during its inauguration.

What followed are mini dresses and floor length gowns that are tubular yet emphasized a woman’s hourglass shape without looking retro.

Proposed mostly in black and silver to mimic space and starlight from light years away, the collection exuded warmth because of Zang’s expert draping techniques and his use of embroidery which added affability to the total look.

Everything is lovely and every item in the collection will be a great addition to your wardrobe. But this is Zang Toi who always has a surprise on his sleeve. For Fall 2026, the pièce de résistance is the black couture silk gazar floor length cape with hand-beaded silver and crystal futuristic Supreme SpaceX Skyscrapers.

Styled with black couture silk jersey futuristic turtleneck stocking jumpsuits with fingerless glove, the look is finished with black tights & black suede zipped bootie.

The Zang woman is not Queen Amidalah nor is she a female caped crusader, but she can hold her own as a girl boss in intergalactic travel.