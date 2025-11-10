What Is Happening At Roberto Cavalli?

The deal between Roberto Cavalli and Tomorrow, a London-based distribution service, has been confirmed. The news that the British company will handle the global distribution of the brand’s main line starting from FW26 confirms what had been anticipated regarding the precarious situation faced by Cavalli over the past year. Tomorrow’s main goal will be to represent the Italian brand – owned by Damac, founded by Arab entrepreneur Hussain Sajwani – on an international level and strengthen its market positioning, according to an official company statement. Therefore, it is not a sale of the brand, as rumored this summer, but rather a collaboration aimed at promoting Cavalli’s growth. Considering the central role Tomorrow will play in the brand’s overall strategy, it is possible that the creative direction, led by Fausto Puglisi, may slightly shift, with more collaborations similar to Cavalli x Skims, which reinterpreted the brand’s most iconic prints through the pop lens of Kim Kardashian’s label.