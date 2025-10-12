Vivienne Westwood Makes Its Debut In The Middle East

A few years after the passing of its pioneer, Vivienne Westwood is clearly ready to push new boundaries. One year after presenting its SS25 collection in Shanghai, the British brand will host its very first show in the Middle East on October 16, 2025, inaugurating the Riyadh Fashion Week. Against the enchanting backdrop of a majestic palm grove, in homage to Saudi Arabia’s historic connection to its land, exclusive pieces will be presented alongside looks from the Maison’s SS26 collection, showcased in Paris just a few days ago, as well as carefully selected archival creations. This initiative stands as both a tribute and a clear commitment to craftsmanship, actively highlighting and supporting not only the local communities but also their traditional skills. The project is all the more significant as it embodies shared values of women empowerment, global dialogue, and cultural preservation, implemented with the valuable assistance of Art of Heritage, an institution dedicated to safeguarding Saudi artisanal heritage.

For Carlo D’Amario, CEO of Vivienne Westwood, this first is a crucial milestone:“This is the first time we are hosting a show in the Middle East, and we are thrilled to have this opportunity in Riyadh. We are working on a special collection of embroidered dresses, born from the combination of our couture team’s expertise and the craftsmanship of local artisans: a tangible way to promote local traditions through an international perspective. Today, fashion must go beyond aesthetics; it must be a connection between cultures. The ‘Global-local’concept is essential to us, which is why we have started collaborations on special projects and shows like this one.” The house will present a special collection of embroidered dresses, born from the union of its couture team’s expertise and local artisans’ know-how.

Beyond the show, Vivienne Westwood’s approach is firmly oriented towards the future. Carlo D’Amario notes that their main audience is youth (18-28), seen as the driver of change. With education and inclusivity as key principles, nearly 100 students from local fashion schools have been invited to attend the show and will also have the opportunity to participate in a pre-show mentorship session. This event marks a major step for Riyadh Fashion Week, now in its third edition, opening its calendar to international houses for the first time. Vivienne Westwood’s opening is not only a debut for the brand in the Middle East but a symbolic moment of cultural exchange, demonstrating how global fashion houses and Saudi craftsmanship can unite to write new chapters for the fashion industry on an international scale.