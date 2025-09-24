MFW: Filipino Fashion Exhibition SS26

Often, when speaking about Asian fashion, the public’s attention is drawn to major hubs such as Shanghai, Seoul, or Tokyo. Yet, during this Milan Fashion Week, Fondazione Sozzani sought to demonstrate how talents from the far southeast of the continent are also emerging, capable of revolutionizing the very concept of a brand while challenging the traditional logics of the Western fashion system. Out of this vision comes FASHION Philippines Milan, a mentorship program developed in collaboration with the Center for International Trade Expositions and Missions, the Philippine Textile Research Institute, the Philippine Fashion Coalition, and LIT Fashion Consultancy, with the goal of placing Filipino fashion under the spotlight of one of the most influential events on the global calendar.

From September 23 to 25, within the spaces of Via Tazzoli 3, eleven Filipino designers, some already recognized domestically, others still emerging, had the opportunity not only to present their collections but also to serve as cultural ambassadors for their country. The showcase featured not just clothing but also jewelry, accessories, and textiles, all united by a strong focus on local raw materials such as pineapple fibers, as well as the cultural heritage that has always been an integral part of the Philippines’ artisanal tradition.

Among the highlights was Carl Jan Cruz, who, together with his team, works on an almost autobiographical approach to fashion, turning the wardrobe into a collective narrative. “The project began as a kind of visual autobiography,” the designer explains, “but over the years it has become a constant dialogue with my team, a way of translating into garments the conversations about what we would like to wear.” Returning to Milan, after his experience with Vogue Talents, Cruz felt a reconnection with the city: “Milan is a place that still gives enormous value to quality and craftsmanship, and that is the kind of designer and brand we aspire to be.”

Equally rooted in local traditions but with an eye on art is Idyllic Summers by Steffi Cua, who presented a collection inspired by the work of two Filipino artists, Geraldine Javier and Maria Contreras, pioneers of eco-printing. “It was incredibly exhilarating,” says the designer. “Here, the audience looks with different eyes, with a sensitivity that values craftsmanship and detail. Receiving this kind of feedback has been truly rewarding.”

More closely tied to memory and tradition is the path of Jo Ann Bitagcol, who has made photography the core of her brand. Starting from archival images of traditional garments such as the barong tagalog or the terno, the designer creates prints that are transformed into fabrics and contemporary pieces. “For me, it’s a way of giving a new life to these symbols of our heritage,” she explains. “It is also a form of recycling and, above all, a way to pass on to the next generation who we are and where we come from.” Showing her work in Milan, she adds, was a unique opportunity: “I am grateful to be able to share our cultural heritage with the world. It’s a privilege.”

These intertwined narratives, oscillating between autobiography, artistic research, memory, and cultural heritage, show how Filipino fashion is not limited to reinterpreting Western models but is instead building its own language rooted in local traditions and global ambitions. As co-organizer Tetta Ortiz-Matera of LIT Fashion Consultancy emphasized: “This is a rare and strategic opportunity for Filipino designers not only to showcase their creations but also to be part of the global fashion conversation.”

Courtesy of NSS

Manuela D’Orso