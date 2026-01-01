It Was the Year of Oversized Accessories

Every year, fashion invents a new way to have fun. The effects of quiet luxury and the crisis can still be felt – the former celebrates sobriety, the latter has forced consumers to buy less – yet among designers and trendsetters the desire for individuality survives. And even if it now seems difficult to stand out from the crowd, between a Labubu and a Starface pimple patch in 2025 far more original alternatives have made their way forward, such as the oversized accessoriesbrought to the runway by unconventional labels like Sandy Liang, Ashley Williams, JW Anderson, Chopova Lowena and Simone Rocha.

Before diving headfirst into the endless wardrobe of oversized accessories that took shape on the runway in 2025, a premise is needed. It’s no coincidence that the phenomenon took hold this year: the crisis and quiet luxury have dominated the aesthetic of our time, influencing consumers to buy less and more consciously. At the same time, more punk-minded shoppers – forgive the term – continue to have a craving for novelty, and brands – especially independent ones – have never needed to sell as much as they do now. Weird and oversized accessories, like Simone Rocha’s jewel bags and Ashley Williams’s comb-clips, respond to the needs of both, offering small luxuries that attract for both their uniqueness and their price range, more accessible than a bag or a jacket but just as visible.

Clips – understood as any kind of object with a clasp – were the undisputed queens of 2025. They managed to find a place all over the body, from hair clips by Miffy to the coquette accessories of Sandy Liang, from brooches by JW Anderson (and Dior, of course) to the metal buckles of Chopova Lowena x Asicsor Metagirl.studio x Vans. Keychains can also be considered a type of clip, especially since in 2025 we saw them literally attached everywhere, from the less appealing Labubu to the leather trinkets by Coach, Miu Miu, Prada and Loewe. Although in the latter case they are not exactly affordable luxuries, considering that a Loewe keychain can cost up to 600 euros.

