How Climbing Shoes Inspired Scarpa’s Mojito, Keen’s Jasper and Fashion Week

While in London, Milan, New York and Paris but also Copenhagen and Berlin, gorpcore and technical clothing remain a leading trend, on the Fashion Week runways the influence of sports brands emerges in a more subtle way. Gore-tex appears in coats and evening jackets, and high-performance eyewearis embellished with playful details such as piercings and jewelry. One of the latest elements “borrowed” from athletes’ wardrobes and brought to Fashion Week with a few extra details seems to be climbing shoes. To be precise, what designers seem to particularly appreciate about this technical footwear are the closures: while sneakers or traditional shoes have laces and velcro placed on the instep, in climbing shoes it’s possible to tighten or loosen the shoe even toward the toe, a detail echoed by brands like Scarpa and Keen in their less technical yet still sporty Mojito and Jasper models.

On the runway, there are countless brands taking inspiration from the Mojito and the Jasper, often moving far away from the concept of technical footweardesigned for climbing or mountain walks. One example comes from Dries Van Noten, Ganni, and Chloé, who for SS25 created leather mules and ballet flats laced up to the toe, or even better, from Jonathan Anderson, who for both his namesake label and Loewe designed “webbed” shoes. This aesthetic detail has also been embraced in recent fashion collaborations: for SS26, the brand KNWLS created hybrid – and apparently aerodynamic – sneakers together with Nike, equipped with laces even where they seem unnecessary; Versace refined and slimmed down the Onitsuka Tiger, while Ahluwalia worked with PUMA on an even more tightly laced edition of the Suede.

The key example of how “super-laced” shoes have now fully entered the fashion world comes from Jacquemus, the French brand that went viral over the past year thanks to its ultra-soft tennis shoes with exaggerated laces, reprised in the Maison’s collaboration with Nike for a new edition of the iconic Moon. But what makes the toe-length laces of shoes like the Mojito and Jasper such an attractive element for fashion brands? «This feature allows for a customized fit and better control,» explains Jeroen Meijer, marketing manager at Keen. As Cristina Parisotto, creator of Scarpa’s Mojito, also notes, laces that extend all the way to the toe in a climbing shoe are essential for greater safety and support of the foot, characteristics that sparked Parisotto’s inspiration years ago. The Mojito, she says, «was born from my desire to create a shoe that didn’t exist, a shoe for the new nomads.»