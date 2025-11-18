Gosha Rubchinskiy Brand Launches New Chapter

The relaunch marks the brand’s desire to rebuild from the foundations, starting with a take on the essentials of a modern wardrobe. The chapter offers a wide range of products that all revisiting the core elements of Rubchinskiy’s design language.

This release sets the tone for the brand’s next steps of its full reshaping. Starting from this fall, future collections will expand into outerwear, womenswear, and more experimental directions, with the long-term ambition of exploring couture.

Moving away from the traditional runway calendar, Rubchinskiy will present the brand through a series of cultural events staged in key international cities. Combining fashion with music, photography, and film, these events will serve as the brand’s primary platform for creative expression. Planned destinations include Japan, the United States, and China.

In parallel, Gosha Rubchinskiy will publish a retrospective photography book, depicting two decades of work documenting youth culture and underlining his multidisciplinary practice.

The chapter is now available online at gosharubchinskiy.com

ABOUT GOSHA RUBCHINSKIY